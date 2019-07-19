Lafayette man indicted for exposing genitals in public

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette grand jury indicted a local man on a felony obscenity charge Thursday.

Ismail Balbeisi , 42, is accused of publicly exposing himself in July, 2018, according to court records.

Balbeisi initially faced a sexual battery charged when he was arrested in August, 2018. A grand jury determined not enough evidence for that charge.

Original Aug. 2, 2018, report: Lafayette resident Ismail Balbeisi has arrested on one count of sexual battery.

He was released earlier today on a $15,000 bond.

Balbeisi is not a connected to local restaurant company, Balbeisi Restaurant Group, as previously reported.

The Lafayette Police Department said it is investigating the incident, but will not provide additional details.

Balbeisi was arrested on a warrant that was issued on Tuesday.