Lafayette man gets five years for possessing child pornography

LAFAEYTTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison today for possession of child pornography.

Gregory Graffeo, Jr., 25, will also have to serve five additional years of supervised release after his sentence. Graffeo pled guilty on Aug. 13, 2019. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays.

U.S. Attorney David Joseph announced in a press release that the case originated from a cybertipfrom the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in August 2018. The tip reported that Graffeo had uploaded child pornography to a Tumblr account. A search warrant on the account found 50 images.

In November 2018, Homeland Security and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Graffeo’s home and found additional images on devices belonging to him. Graffeo confessed to possessing the images and admitted the Tumblr account was his.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.  For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) also encourage the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free hotline at (866) 347-2423.

