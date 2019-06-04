State Police: Lafayette man dies from injuries from car crash, driver was fleeing authorities

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ashley Berza was wanted on bench warrants the day she reportedly struck a vehicle fleeing Lafayette deputy marshals on June 30, State Police said. The crash resulted in the death of an 85-year-old man.

LAFAYETTE, La. - A Lafayette man has died of injuries in a crash that occurred in May. Authorities say 85-year old Gurvais Matte died on Monday.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 38-year-old Ashley Berza of Lafayette was traveling northbound on LA 182 in a 2006 Nissan Altima.

Berza was being pursued by a unit with the Lafayette City Marshal's Office.

At the same time, 80-year-old Doris Prudhomme of Lafayette was traveling southbound on LA 182 in a 2014 Ford Escape.

Berza crossed the centerline, and as a result her Nissan struck the southbound Ford, State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said.

Matte, a front seat passenger in the Ford Escape, was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was transported from the scene to Lafayette General Hospital with serious injuries, to which he ultimately succumbed to on June 3.

Prudhomme was restrained and received moderate injuries.

Berza was properly restrained and received minor injuries. Impairment is unknown at this time, but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending for Berza.

