The suspect in a hit and run that killed 19-year-old Kirk Broussard was released on bail Monday.

36-year-old Donald Tezeno surrendered to police Friday, confessing to hitting Broussard with his vehicle and then leaving the scene.

In court, Tezeno’s bond was set at 10k.

The victim’s family says he was released after paying 12% of the set bond.

Kirk Broussard’s family told News 10 they are not happy with the court’s decision.

They say they believe Kirk’s life was worth more.