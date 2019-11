LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 21-year-old Lafayette man was arrested Wednesday morning during a child pornography investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.

Alfred Prevost Broussard was taken into custody during an investigation inside a home in the 200 block of Sherwood Drive.

He faces 100 counts of possession involving juveniles. He is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on no bond.

This is a developing story.