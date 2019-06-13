Lafayette man arrested in connection armed robbery outside St. Landry Parish bar

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man suspected of being involved in an armed robbery outside a bar.

On May, 31, 2019, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to scene of an armed robbery outside Cankton Country Bar located at 126 Billeaux Road.

According to detectives, two victims were walking to their vehicle when a black male robbed them at gun point.

The victims said they tried to fight off the suspect but the robber was able to runaway with approximately $4,000 in cash, authorities said.

Through witnesses, video surveillance, and communication with bar patrons, Raheem Landry was identified as the person who allegedly committed the armed robbery.

Landry was brought into the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division where he was read his rights and agreed to speak to investigators without a lawyer present. Landry reportedly confessed to the armed robbery during an interrogation that was video and audio taped, authorities said.

Landry was charged and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on one count of armed robbery with the use of a firearm and two counts of aggravated second degree battery.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and we expect more arrests in the case, added Sheriff Guidroz in a statement today.

