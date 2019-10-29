Lafayette dog trainer arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges

Investigators with Lafayette Parish Animal Control are asking owners of animals that may have been abused in Darcey’s care to report it by contacting kmrichard@lafayettela.gov.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette man operating a dog training business has been arrested for a second time this year on animal cruelty charges.

Patrick Darcey, 64, was arrested by Lafayette police on Tuesday on active warrants by animal control, LPD spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

Patrick Darcey (LPSO)

His bond was set at $20,000. According to Lafayette Parish Animal Control, 13 dogs and one cat were seized Tuesday from the property in the 400 block of Broadmoor Boulevard.

Darcey is a service dog trainer who allegedly abused at least one dog on the property, authorities said.

(Brent Ballard/Facebook)

Denham Springs resident Brent Ballard claims his great dane, Gauge, was returned to him from the Broadmoor property visibly abused and neglected.

“He had lost lots of weight exposing his bones from lack of nutrition and water, he had multiple lacerations, infections, dehydration, swollen leg muscles, swollen eye, and burns on his paws and body from standing and laying in urine/feces,” said Ballard. “He is currently being treated at the hospital for these injuries and monitoring for possible ailments due to the neglect given by Patrick Darcey.”

Investigators with Lafayette Parish Animal Control are asking owners of animals that may have been abused in Darcey’s care to report it by contacting kmrichard@lafayettela.gov.

In July, Darcey was arrested on 17 counts of animal cruelty after 25 dogs were seized home property in Lafayette city limits.

This is a developing story.