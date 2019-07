MORGAN CITY, La.- Morgan City Police Department arrested Graig Albarado, 55, of Lafayette during a traffic stop when a he committed a traffic violation in the area of Federal Ave. and Brashear Ave.

During the stop, a computer check revealed that the vehicle he was driving had no current insurance, registration, and his driver’s license was under suspension.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarcerated.