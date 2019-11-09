Live Now
Lafayette man arrested by SMPD for multiple drug possession

Local
Lewis Mitchel, 55, of Lafayette was arrested early Sunday at 12:41 a.m., by the St. Martinville Police Department following a narcotics investigation.

Lewis was arrested on a warrant for the charges of:

  • possession with intent to distribute schedule I (MDMA)
  • possession with intent to distribute schedule II (crack cocaine)
  • two counts of criminal conspiracy
  • violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law; drug free zone.

While the arrest warrant was being carried out, Lewis was found to be in possession of Clonazepam and crack cocaine. He was additionally charged with:

  • possession schedule IV (Clonazepam)
  • possession schedule II (Crack Cocaine)
  • violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law; drug free zone
  • criminal conspiracy (2 counts)

He was booked into St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

