Lafayette man arrested by SMPD for multiple drug possession

Lewis Mitchel, 55, of Lafayette was arrested early Sunday at 12:41 a.m., by the St. Martinville Police Department following a narcotics investigation.
Lewis was arrested on a warrant for the charges of:
- possession with intent to distribute schedule I (MDMA)
- possession with intent to distribute schedule II (crack cocaine)
- two counts of criminal conspiracy
- violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law; drug free zone.
While the arrest warrant was being carried out, Lewis was found to be in possession of Clonazepam and crack cocaine. He was additionally charged with:
- possession schedule IV (Clonazepam)
- possession schedule II (Crack Cocaine)
- violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law; drug free zone
- criminal conspiracy (2 counts)
He was booked into St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.