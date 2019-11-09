Lafayette man arrested by SMPD for multiple drug possession

Lewis Mitchel, 55, of Lafayette was arrested early Sunday at 12:41 a.m., by the St. Martinville Police Department following a narcotics investigation.

Lewis was arrested on a warrant for the charges of:

possession with intent to distribute schedule I (MDMA)

possession with intent to distribute schedule II (crack cocaine)

two counts of criminal conspiracy

violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law; drug free zone.

While the arrest warrant was being carried out, Lewis was found to be in possession of Clonazepam and crack cocaine. He was additionally charged with:

possession schedule IV (Clonazepam)

possession schedule II (Crack Cocaine)

violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law; drug free zone

criminal conspiracy (2 counts)

He was booked into St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.