Lafayette Library President Joseph Gordon-Wiltz submits letter of resignation
Following growing controversy surrounding a drag queen story time event scheduled for early October at the Lafayette Public Library, Board President Joseph Gordon-Wiltz has submitted his letter of resignation, according to library board members.
Gordon-Wiltz, who is an appointee of Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, dated the resignation effective immediately, board members tell KLFY.
Developing story. More to follow.
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.