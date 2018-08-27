Local

Lafayette Library President Joseph Gordon-Wiltz submits letter of resignation

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 04:51 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 05:03 PM CDT

Following growing controversy surrounding a drag queen story time event scheduled for early October at the Lafayette Public Library, Board President Joseph Gordon-Wiltz has submitted his letter of resignation, according to library board members.

Gordon-Wiltz, who is an appointee of Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, dated the resignation effective immediately, board members tell KLFY.  

Developing story. More to follow.

 

 

