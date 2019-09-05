Lafayette library bookmobile tour locations

The Lafayette Public Library’s bookmobile will be making stops at various locations. Patrons will have the opportunity to explore and check out items.

Thursday, September 5

2:00 – 3:00 pm * Chenier Branch

4:00 – 5:30 pm * Butler Branch

Friday, September 6

10:00 am – 12:00 pm * Milton Branch

The vehicle is stocked with a diverse collection of books, DVDs and audio books available to check out as part of its outreach services. It allows the library to step up service to all Lafayette Parish residents outside of its nine locations.