Lafayette jury convicts man of attempted rape of a 6 year old

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Photo: CBS News

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Photo: CBS News

LAFAYETTE, La. - A Lafayette jury found 24-year-old Michael Cochran guilty of attempted first degree rape of a six year old girl.

The indictment filed against Cochran charged him with first degree rape of the child due to the child’s inability to consent based on her age. Cochran faces between 10 and 50 years in prison. The defendant faces two more counts of first degree rape in St. Martin Parish against the same victim.

The case was investigated by the Lafayette Police Department and the Breaux Bridge City Police.