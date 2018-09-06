Local

‪Lafayette homicide suspect turns himself in

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On September 5, 2018 the suspect wanted for the murder of Ricky Wiltz that occurred on August 31, 2018, on Lafayette Street, turned himself in to authorities.

Brownswin Thibodeaux, 21, of Lafayette was placed under arrest without incident.

He was taken to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking on a warrant for second degree murder.

