Lafayette homeschool student creates "Smile Pack" packages for children in Mexico

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -

A Lafayette home-school student is building special packages for children in Mexico.

15-year-old, Gracie Petry, is an aspiring orthodontist who believes everyone should be confident in their smile. She realized the need for better oral hygiene supplies in other countries.

Gracie is making "Smile Packs," which are carry-on packages of toothpaste, floss and toothbrushes. This idea came after a week-long dental mission trip in Mexico.

She mentioned that just after a few days into the trip, people were already running out of essential items and children didn't have access to the best resources. When she returned home, she saved up all of her babysitting money and got to work.

"It made me feel really happy and I was glad that we were helping and doing a good thing because you know a lot of people there are not privileged like we are and I think that it was good to go and help them out and see how it is in other places,"said Gracie Petry.

Her mother and father own Petry Family Dentistry and, with no surprise, supported her plans. Mother, Amy Petry mentioned how amazed she is by her daughter every day.

"It kind of leaves my speechless to be honest. I never would've thought that my child would've been like that but she's a lot more mature for her age and most teenagers at that age. It makes me feel like I'm doing a good job as a mom, " said Amy Petry.

Gracie plans to have 500 packages made by the end of the year. Anyone interested in donating items can send them to 2900 Moss Street, Suite D.

