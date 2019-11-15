Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UPDATE: Lafayette High School lockdown has been lifted

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Lafayette High School remains on lockdown. We have an update with Lafayette Police.

Posted by Lora Lavigne KLFY on Friday, November 15, 2019

UPDATE 2: Corporal Bridgette Dugas has confirmed that the lockdown has been lifted, and classes have resumed for the day.

UPDATE: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Lafayette Police are working the scene.

Officers are moving students from the school’s stadium to a safer location.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as new information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Lafayette High School is currently on lockdown after reports of some sort of verbal threat.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas tells News 10 that the school has been on lockdown since 6:41 a.m. in reference to that threat.

Several viewers have called saying that students have been evacuated to the school’s stadium.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

News 10 has a crew en route to the scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories