Lafayette High closed Tuesday due to heating problems
Lafayette High School will be closed Tuesday primarily because of problems with the heating system.
Chief Administrative Officer Joe Craig said the problem was discovered Monday and reported to officials.
Craig said students, teachers and staff at Lafayette High School will not have to report for classes Tuesday, November 13.
He said custodians and administrators will report for work as normal.
