Lafayette guide to Black Friday store hours

Black Friday is almost here, and if you’re braving the biggest shopping day of the year, you want to be prepared.

Our partners at The Advertiser put together a list of when Black Friday sales begin at Lafayette stores:

Academy : 5 a.m. Friday

: 5 a.m. Friday Acadiana Mall : 6 p.m. Thursday; 6 a.m. Friday *see specific stores in this listing for hours

: 6 p.m. Thursday; 6 a.m. Friday *see specific stores in this listing for hours Aeropostale : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Baby Gap/Gap Kids : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Banana Republic : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Bath & Body Works : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Bed, Bath and Beyond : 6 a.m. Friday

: 6 a.m. Friday Best Buy : 5 p.m. Thursday

: 5 p.m. Thursday Big Lots : 7 a.m. Thursday

: 7 a.m. Thursday Buckle : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Build-a-Bear Workshop : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Call it Spring : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Candy Craze : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Champs Sports : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Charlotte Russe : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Charming Charlie : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday The Children’s Place : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Claire’s : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Crazy 8 : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Dillard’s : 8 a.m. Friday

: 8 a.m. Friday Dollar General : 7 a.m. Thursday

: 7 a.m. Thursday Foot Locker : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Family Dollar : 7 a.m. Thursday

: 7 a.m. Thursday Fred’s Super Dollar : 7 a.m. Friday

: 7 a.m. Friday Game Stop : 5 a.m. Friday

: 5 a.m. Friday Gap : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday GNC : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Home Depot : 6 a.m. Friday

: 6 a.m. Friday Hot Topic : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Icing : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday JC Penney : 3 p.m. Thursday

: 3 p.m. Thursday JoAnn : 6 a.m. Friday

: 6 a.m. Friday Journeys : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Journeys Kidz : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Justice : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Khol’s : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Kids Footlocker : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Lid’s : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday The Limited : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Love Culture : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Lowe’s : 5 a.m. Friday

: 5 a.m. Friday Macy’s : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Michael’s : 4 p.m. Thursday

: 4 p.m. Thursday New York & Company : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Office Depot : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Old Navy : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Pacific Sunwear : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday PetSmart : 7 a.m. Friday

: 7 a.m. Friday Radio Shack : 8 a.m. Thursday

: 8 a.m. Thursday Sam’s Club : 7 a.m. Friday

: 7 a.m. Friday Sears : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Sephora : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Shoe Dept : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Stage : 2 p.m. Thursday

: 2 p.m. Thursday Target : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Things Remembered : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Victoria’s Secret : 6 p.m. Thursday

: 6 p.m. Thursday Wal-Mart: 6 p.m. Thursday