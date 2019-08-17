LAFAYETTE: Family’s home damaged after morning fire

LAFAYETTE, La.- According to LFD/PIO, Alton Trahan, Lafayette firefighters were called out to a house fire around 8:30am Saturday morning in the 100 block of St. Charles Street.

A call was received by emergency dispatchers, from a neighbor saying that there was heavy smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters were on scene within five minutes. The flames could be seen coming from the front door and windows, with the occupant of the home outside.

Upon entering the home first responders found the living room in flames. The fire was able to be brought under control within twenty minutes.

The home sustained heavy fire damage.

A firefighter sustained minor burns to his hand while fighting the house fire. He was treated for his burns and released.

A husband and wife lived in the home. The husband went to the store about a half hour prior to the fire being reported.

His 64-year-old wife was home when she noticed the fire in the living room.

The fire was on the sofa. She tried to put the fire out, but could not.

Upon leaving her home, she received minor burns. She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, where she was treated for her injuries and later released.

Fire investigators determined the fire started on the sofa. A battery pack for a drone was charging on the sofa. A malfunction with the battery pack or the charging system, is suspected by investigators.

Further investigation will made.

The fire was ruled an accident.