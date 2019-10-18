LAFAYETTE: Drug arrest made after vehicle search

(Photo: LPSO)

Justin Alex of Lafayette was arrested Thursday and charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule one (marijuana), PWITD schedule one (THC Wax), PWITD schedule one (THC Bath Salt) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His arrest followed a search led by officers, after responding to a local business in regard to narcotics inside of a vehicle.

464 grams of marijuana (DEA street value $9,280), 6 grams of THC wax (DEA street value $600), 500 grams of THC bath salts (DEA street value $50,000) and drug paraphernalia was found inside Alex’s vehicle.