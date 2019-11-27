Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette Diocese wipes out 40K debt owed by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse

Local
Posted: / Updated:

MORSE, La. (KLFY)- The Village of Morse has been given a second chance by Bishop Deshotel to celebrate mass in their community.

In a story all new at six, News Ten’s Alece Courville spoke to parishioners who say they are thankful and ready to help.

Shelby Simon, church parishioner, says, “I would like to thank the bishop of his offering us a plan to have a mass said within the limits of the Village of Morse.”

Fifteen months ago, the Diocese of Lafayette closed the doors of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse.

The church was closed because of structural damage and safety concerns.

Now, Bishop Douglas Deshotel just released a letter to parishioners stating he would forgive a 40k debt and allow mass to be said in the church hall.

“The bishop has forgiven a 40,000 dollar debt so the people of Morse will start with a zero balance which is a plus,” Simon adds.

Volunteers are hard at work helping remodel and fix up the church hall for mass.

Parishioners say they hope this effort will show the Diocese of Lafayette how much having a church in their community means to them.

Simon adds, “We have plans to wash the church, install new lighting. We hope this will show the Diocese that we are serious about this and this not just a mandate procedure. We want a church in our community.”

With a lot of work still needed to be done before the first mass is said, volunteers are needed and greatly appreciated.

The first mass in the church hall is scheduled for Saturday, December 14th at 5:30pm.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories