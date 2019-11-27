Lafayette Diocese wipes out 40K debt owed by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse

MORSE, La. (KLFY)- The Village of Morse has been given a second chance by Bishop Deshotel to celebrate mass in their community.

In a story all new at six, News Ten’s Alece Courville spoke to parishioners who say they are thankful and ready to help.

Shelby Simon, church parishioner, says, “I would like to thank the bishop of his offering us a plan to have a mass said within the limits of the Village of Morse.”

Fifteen months ago, the Diocese of Lafayette closed the doors of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse.

The church was closed because of structural damage and safety concerns.

Now, Bishop Douglas Deshotel just released a letter to parishioners stating he would forgive a 40k debt and allow mass to be said in the church hall.

“The bishop has forgiven a 40,000 dollar debt so the people of Morse will start with a zero balance which is a plus,” Simon adds.

Volunteers are hard at work helping remodel and fix up the church hall for mass.

Parishioners say they hope this effort will show the Diocese of Lafayette how much having a church in their community means to them.

Simon adds, “We have plans to wash the church, install new lighting. We hope this will show the Diocese that we are serious about this and this not just a mandate procedure. We want a church in our community.”

With a lot of work still needed to be done before the first mass is said, volunteers are needed and greatly appreciated.

The first mass in the church hall is scheduled for Saturday, December 14th at 5:30pm.