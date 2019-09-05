Lafayette deputies need assistance in finding runaway teen

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office need help to find 16-year-old Bralen Tolliver.

He is 5’6″,weighing 125lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Tolliver was last seen near the Scott area at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, wearing a white tee shirt and black pants.

He may still be in the Lafayette Parish area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or see Tolliver, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.