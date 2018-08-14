Lafayette deputies find victim chained in a house, suspects arrested on kidnapping charges Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Juan Sanchez-Guzman (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Video Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Two men face second degree kidnapping charges after deputies found a man chained inside a house in Lafayette Sunday night.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office was called Malapart Road at about 10:30 p.m. that evening in reference to an alleged kidnapping.

A victim, who said he had escaped the house, said he and his brother had been held captive at gunpoint for a week.

Once inside the home, deputies found the suspect and another victim "bounded by the wrist with chain and secured with a padlock."

The key to the padlock was inside one of the suspects' bedrooms, according to the arrest affidavit.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Andres Perez-Hernandez (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Andres Perez-Hernandez (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

Juan Guzman-Sanchez, 27, remains in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center this morning on a $150,000 bond.

Andres Hernandez-Perez, 30, also faces two counts of second degree kidnapping on a $150,000 bond.