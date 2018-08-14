Lafayette deputies find victim chained in a house, suspects arrested on kidnapping charges
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Two men face second degree kidnapping charges after deputies found a man chained inside a house in Lafayette Sunday night.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office was called Malapart Road at about 10:30 p.m. that evening in reference to an alleged kidnapping.
A victim, who said he had escaped the house, said he and his brother had been held captive at gunpoint for a week.
Once inside the home, deputies found the suspect and another victim "bounded by the wrist with chain and secured with a padlock."
The key to the padlock was inside one of the suspects' bedrooms, according to the arrest affidavit.
Juan Guzman-Sanchez, 27, remains in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center this morning on a $150,000 bond.
Andres Hernandez-Perez, 30, also faces two counts of second degree kidnapping on a $150,000 bond.
