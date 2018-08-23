Lafayette Crimestoppers: Youngsville vehicle burglaries

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying the suspects who committed several vehicle burglaries.

In the early morning hours of July 18, 2018, several vehicles were burglarized off of La Neuville Rd in Youngsville Louisiana.

The suspects walked the area checking for unlocked vehicles.

Video surveillance in the area captured one of the suspects walking through a yard and approaching a vehicle.

Several items stolen in the burglaries included money, purses, social security cards, and credit cards, and a laptop computer.

The time for the burglaries is approximately 3:57 a.m. on July 18, 2018.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on this crime, call our tips line at 232-tips or submit your tip by using our P3 Tips mobile app.

On behalf of Lafayette Crime Stoppers I’m Major Jules Broussard.

