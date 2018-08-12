Lafayette CrimeStoppers: Vehicle burglaries

Lafayette Crime stoppers needs your help identifying the suspects who committed several vehicle burglaries.

On July 16, 2018 in the early morning hours, video surveillance captured three suspects committing vehicle burglaries in the residential park area of Bopamo Lane and Country Breeze.

A Ruger lcp .380 handgun was taken from one of the vehicles.

The three suspects were not wearing masks or gloves.

If you recognize these suspects or have any information on this crime, call our tips line at 232-tips or submit your tip by using our p3 tips mobile app.

On behalf of Lafayette Crimestoppers i’m Major Jules Broussard.