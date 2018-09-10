Lafayette Crime Stoppers - Vehicle Burglaries Video

In 2017 over 1,000 vehicle burglaries were reported in the city limits of Lafayette.

So far this year more than 700 have already been reported.

Of those reported 60% of the vehicles were unlocked and over 85 guns were stolen.

These guns have ended up in the hands of criminals and are utilized in crimes all around.

The only way to end this cycle is to lock your car and remove your valuables from plain sight especially guns.

Lafayette Crime Stoppers is urging you to help stop these thieves and help law enforcement by locking your vehicle doors.

I'm Cpl. Bridgette Dugas here to remind you that "If you love it, Lock it."