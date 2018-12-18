Lafayette Crime Stoppers – Police look for person(s) responsible for death of Kevin Calais

The family of a homicide victim lives have forever been changed. We need your help finding the individuals responsible.

Kevin Jordan Calais was taken away from his family at the age of 27 by a senseless act of violence on September 1, 2018 in Lafayette.

At approximately 3:58 am, officers responded to the 100 block of Netta Street after multiple shots rang out. Kevin was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He was a son, he was a brother and he was loved by his family and friends. They all deserve justice for this act of violence against their loved one. We need your help Acadiana.

If you have any information about this crime or know the identity of the suspects involved, call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or you can submit your tip by using our P3 TIPS mobile app.

All tipsters remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash for any information that leads to an arrest. I’m Cpl. Bridgette Dugas reminding you that it’s safe, it’s anonymous and it pays to Lafayette Crime Stoppers

