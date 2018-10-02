Lafayette Crime Stoppers – Business Burglary

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying suspects responsible for a Burglary at a local business.

On September 6, 2018 at approximately 12 midnight, two suspects gained entry into a local business by breaking the glass to the front door.

Once inside the two males removed several cell phones and other valuable items. They were captured on surveillance video during the incident, but both of their faces were covered.

If you have any information about this crime or know the identity of the suspects involved, call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or you can submit your tip by using our P3 TIPS mobile app from any smart phone.

All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward. I’m Cpl. Bridgette Dugas reminding you it’s safe, it’s anonymous and it pays to call Crime Stoppers.