Lafayette council to consider $12 million library fund for new library

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Lafayette’s city-parish council will consider a $12 million funding plan for a new northeast regional library and an expansion of the North Branch Library on University Avenue in Carencro during tonight’s council meeting.

The ordinance, which is scheduled for a vote tonight, would set aside $8 million for a new northeast branch library, about 15,000 square feet, and $4 million to expand the current north branch site from the library’s $26 million fund balance in a dedicated project fund, The Advertiser reported.

The move comes after repeated attempts from Mayor-President Joel Robideaux to repurpose $18 million from the library system’s nearly fund balance for roads, drainage and infrastructure projects this spring.

Read The Advertiser’s full story.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now