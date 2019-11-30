Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette clinic that closed with Medicaid expansion is now reopening

Local
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 14, 2011, file photo, shows the pills of the drug Lipitor in Willingboro, N.J. Researchers examined records of people taking cholesterol-lowering medicine between 2005 and 2016, a few years after a big change in treatment guidelines. They found encouraging drops, suggesting the change may be paying off. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana health clinic that closed when Medicaid was expanded is reopening.

Local news outlets report that Lafayette Community Health Care Clinic used to provide free treatment to people without insurance. It closed after the 2016 Medicaid expansion under Gov. John Bel Edwards meant it lost its patient population.

But some Medicaid patients have a hard time finding providers who will accept their insurance, and Medicaid expansion has also translated into an increased patient load at University Hospital & Clinics for primary care providers.

The clinic is slated to reopen in late 2020 under the name Lafayette General Healthcare Clinic. It will treat both Medicaid and private insurance customers.

The area where the clinic is located has been identified as one with a strong need for primary care options.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

78°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
59°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
59°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
59°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

78°F Overcast Feels like 80°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
59°F Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
55°F Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories