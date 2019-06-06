Lafayette City Transit experiencing delays due to high waters on the road

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works Transit Division has announced, due to localized street flooding, Lafayette Transit System is experiencing delays and deviations of service associated with the inclement weather.

LTS officials say they place the safety of passengers, drivers and others on the roadways first and appreciates the patience and understanding of riders for any inconvenience delays may cause.

