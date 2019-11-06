Live Now
Lafayette City-Parish Council passes pay plan change for Police Officers

A Lafayette Police officer starts his patrol shift on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The department is seeking pay raises across the board to make the department more competitive and retain the officers it has.
(Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

The Lafayette City-Parish Council passed a motion Tuesday to implement a new pay plan for starting officers of the Lafayette Police Department.

Effective immediately, the starting pay for all first year officers will climb to $40,000 a year.

The current starting salary is $34,600 a year. 

The pay increase is designed to gradually increase as officers rise in rank, PIO Corporal Bridgette Dugas said.

“It would increase pay an average of about 17% across the board.” Dugas said.

