Lafayette City-Parish Council passes pay plan change for Police Officers

The Lafayette City-Parish Council passed a motion Tuesday to implement a new pay plan for starting officers of the Lafayette Police Department.
Effective immediately, the starting pay for all first year officers will climb to $40,000 a year.
The current starting salary is $34,600 a year.
The pay increase is designed to gradually increase as officers rise in rank, PIO Corporal Bridgette Dugas said.
“It would increase pay an average of about 17% across the board.” Dugas said.
KLFY reporter Neal Zeringue is at the meeting and will have a full report tonight at 10.