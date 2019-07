At Tuesday’s Lafayette City-Parish council meeting, the council banned electric rental scooters.

It will now be illegal to rent and operate electric scooters on sidewalks, bike paths, streets, and other rights-of-way in the city and parish.

The ban will be in effect until the council sets scooter regulations.



