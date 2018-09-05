Local

Lafayette City-Parish Council approves resolution for proposed property tax on December ballot

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 08:09 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 08:09 PM CDT

The Lafayette City Parish Council voted Tuesday to put a Lafayette Parish Fire Protection mileage proposal on the December ballot.

The resolution, approved by a 7-2 vote at Tuesday's meeting, addresses the fire protection funding issues within unincorporated Lafayette Parish. 

Earlier this year, the Lafayette Parish Fire Protection Association asked council members to support putting the plan on the ballot later this year to allow voters to decide on it.

The resolution was supported by council members Jay Castille, Pat Lewis, Kenneth Boudreaux, Bruce Conque, Nanette Cook and Liz Hebert. Voting against it were council members from District 5 Jared Bellard and District 9 William Theriot.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center