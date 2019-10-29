Lafayette attorney permanently disbarred after engaging in ‘serious attorney misconduct’

LAFAYETTE, La. (Ashley White/The Advertiser)- A Lafayette lawyer has been permanently disbarred after the Louisiana Supreme Court said he engaged in “serious attorney misconduct” when he didn’t refund clients and took their money.

Harold Register has had his name stricken from a list of attorneys, had his license to practice law in Louisiana revoked and cannot be readmitted to practice law in the state. The decision was accepted by the Louisiana Supreme Court after a Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board recommended his disbarment.

Register “engaged in serious attorney misconduct, including neglect of his clients’ legal matters, failure to communicate with his clients, conversion of client funds, and failure to cooperate with the (Office of Disciplinary Counsel) in its investigation,” the Supreme Court said in its 18-page ruling.

Register did not answer the formal charges the Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed against him, the court ruling states.

Read The Advertiser’s full story.