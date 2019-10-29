Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette attorney permanently disbarred after engaging in ‘serious attorney misconduct’

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Harold Register_1518713345550.png.jpg

LAFAYETTE, La. (Ashley White/The Advertiser)- A Lafayette lawyer has been permanently disbarred after the Louisiana Supreme Court said he engaged in “serious attorney misconduct” when he didn’t refund clients and took their money. 

Harold Register has had his name stricken from a list of attorneys, had his license to practice law in Louisiana revoked and cannot be readmitted to practice law in the state. The decision was accepted by the Louisiana Supreme Court after a Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board recommended his disbarment. 

Register “engaged in serious attorney misconduct, including neglect of his clients’ legal matters, failure to communicate with his clients, conversion of client funds, and failure to cooperate with the (Office of Disciplinary Counsel) in its investigation,” the Supreme Court said in its 18-page ruling. 

Register did not answer the formal charges the Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed against him, the court ruling states. 

Read The Advertiser’s full story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories