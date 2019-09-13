Lafayette assisted living residents given eviction notices

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- People living in a Lafayette assisted living community were put on notice that they have 30 days to move out.

Residents say they were given a verbal eviction notice Thursday night.



Families of residents that live in Cornerstone Village who News 10 spoke with say they gathered at Cornerstone Village Thursday night for a community meeting.



Representatives from the new owners told residents they only had 30 days to find a new facility to live in at the meeting.

“There was stunned silence for a while, and as they continued, a few people started, not so much the residents, as family members are going ‘wait a minute, wait a minute what are you saying why are you doing this and what about our leases,” Broussard said. “What about our agreements and 30 days that’s ridiculous.”

​​Broussard says his 96-year-old aunt lives in Cornerstone Village.

But today, they were scrambling to find another assisted living facility.​

​​

“It was the manner in which Cornerstone did this was inhuman, unconscionable, and the delivery of it and even with just a 30-day notice not to help people who may need more time to transition peacefully,” said Broussard.​ “A Facebook post from Cornerstone Village south last week reads in part, “It’s the end of an era! After over 50 years in the long-term care industry, the Linscombe Family would like to thank Acadiana for allowing us to provide quality care to your family and loved ones. ​That being said, the facility will operate under new ownership and will be called Cornerstone Village.” ​​



Broussard explained, “I just think this says volumes about how they will treat the future residents of that facility who maybe are going to be there and won’t be able to take care of themselves because they’re expanding it to a skilled nursing facility and so I would never recommend that anybody go to Cornerstone from here on out.”​​​

News 10 spoke with an administrator of the new ownership of Cornerstone Village who did not want to go on camera or release his name, but made this statement: “We regret the necessary closure of our assisted living facility, but with only 22 beds, we will no longer be able to compete with the out of state operators moving in with tens of millions of dollars to build new assisted living facilities.”