Labor Day Celebration for closing Whiskey River Landing cancelled
HENDERSON. La. (KLFY) - The Labor Day Celebration that would feature Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie will not take place at the Whiskey River Landing in Henderson.
Yesterday, it was announced on Facebook that the dance hall will be closing their doors for good.
Delafose will be playing at Pat's Fisherman's Wharf instead starting at 5:30 on Sunday.
