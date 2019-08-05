La. Lawmakers react to mass shootings

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Republican Congressman Clay Higgins says the culture that defines America is suffering while the country is divided about how to respond. Higgins says he’s shocked and prays for the victims of both shootings. “I’m heart broken just as an American, as a patriot, as a veteran and as a police officer.”

The congressman comments on statements about the need for more stringent gun regulations in particular the expansion of laws surrounding background checks. Higgins questions whether lawmakers need to take such actions. “Easy access to weapons has decreased as we see the increase in these shootings.”

In terms of President Donald Trump and claims the president’s rhetoric and tweets incite violence? Higgins says history is not without controversial voices. “There’s always been those who will say controversial things in our nation throughout history that citizenry was exposed to and yet we didn’t have mass shootings,” Higgins added.

The congressman calls the shootings a manifestation of evil and a reflection of culture breaking down in principal, family and in managing the challenges of mental health.

Democratic Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond issued a statement: