LA Fire Marshall’s Office Provides Student Proper Cooking Practices as we enter Fall 2019 Semester

BATON ROUGE (KLFY) – With colleges and universities across Louisiana set to start Fall classes in the coming weeks, the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) wants to educate students about safe cooking practices in their dorms, apartments/condos and houses.

The SFM advises to practice the following:

• Clear clutter, especially combustible items, away from cooking areas

• Be mindful of cooking while wearing loose clothing

• Remain within sight/reach of the cooking area

• Turn handles away from the stove’s edge

• In the event of a small fire in a pot or pan, turn the heat source off and cover with a pot top

• Be mindful of steam hazards when using slow-cookers and/or pressure cookers

• Unplug electrical appliances when not in use

• In the event of an oven fire, turn off the power and leave the door closed

• Do not use metal in microwaves

• Avoid cooking with excessive temperatures, or when tired or impaired

• When in doubt, GET OUT and call 911. As always, the SFM stresses the need for having working smoke alarms in a home and having fire extinguishers handy in the kitchen area.

The SFM encourages all Louisiana residents to keep these cooking safety practices in mind whether heading into the kitchen or engaging in any outdoor cooking as the summer ends and tailgating festivities begin.