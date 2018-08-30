La. Education Dept.: Disadvantaged students' progressing

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Photo courtesy: CBS News

(AP) - Economically disadvantaged students, African-American students, students with disabilities and those who are learning the English language - all four groups showed strong progress in academic achievement this year, according to Louisiana's Department of Education.

But the department says figures on student progress released Wednesday also show that progress among those "historically disadvantaged" groups will have to be accelerated to close achievement gaps with their peers. The data demonstrate how students in grades four-through-12 are progressing toward fully mastering key concepts and skills in English language arts (ELA) and math.

The department says the release is part of the state's commitment to develop a tool to provide a more comprehensive view of school performance, as it works to comply with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.