Krotz Springs PD looking to identify suspect

KROTZ SPRINGS, La. - Krotz Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help.

They are trying to identify and locate the man in this picture. He is a person of interest in an investigation.

If you can identify this man, please contact the Krotz Springs Police Department @ 337-566-3784.

