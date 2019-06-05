Krotz Spring Elementary teacher showered with praise from parent of special needs student

Even though the school year has ended in St. Landry Parish, a testimonial from a parent of a special needs student is getting alot of attention on social media.

The St. Landry Parish School District posted the message and it was clear that nothing mattered more to the teacher than her students.

“My daughter is 10 and has Down Syndrome and was in Special Education for 2 years and was not learning what she needed to,” Heather Courville said.

Youlandra Allen is a special education teacher at Krotz Springs Elementary School and on Tuesday a special gift was presented to her in the form of kind words.

“This year (my daughter Rosalynn) was given a new teacher, Mrs. Allen who taught her so much that my heart is overflowing with proudness and love.”

Courville had not been pleased with her daughter’s past experiences in the classroom and wanted more.

“Rosalynn now knows how to tell time on both digital and a wall clock, do large math problems using a calculator and small math problems not using a calculator and she can count from 1-100 with very little to no problem.” Courville said.

Before the school year ended, and with a big smie on her face, Rosalynn presented Mrs. Allen with roses to show her appreciation, and now it was time for her mother to show hers.

“My 10-year-old can now count by 5’s, 10’s and 20’s and knows how to read, Courville’s post read.

“Such amazing progress all in one school year. I’m very amazed and so proud of teacher and student.”

Afterwards, kind regards poured in for Mrs. Allen from school administrators, former students and co-workers.

“Mrs. Yolandra Allen, I want to say SLPSD is incredibly proud that YOU chose to teach in our district!!! Thanks to you for your dedication and love you give to your students!!!” a message on the district Facebook page read.

“Such an amazing teacher.” one co-worker said. “The love this lady has for her students is undeniable.”

“Ms. Allen…huge asset to Krotz Springs Elementary!!”

“You are AMAZING in every way and do your job so very well. Love you so much.”

Allen started her teaching career at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School in Lafayette before moving to her current position.

