KLFY’s Rodricka Taylor named among WayUp’s top 100 interns of 2019

Rodricka Taylor just finished her internship with News 10, and now she’s one of WayUp’s Top 100 Interns of 2019.

WayUp is a job site and app for college students and recent graduates founded in 2014.

Rodricka is a Dillard University student and one of eight siblings. She says this about her passion, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. Philippians 4:6 My faith in God is what keep me going despite life struggles. I know my challenges are not just for my own development but to share and help others.”

She is part of the Dillard University Multimedia Journalism, Class of 2020 and her dream job would be able to work in the entertainment industry covering stories in such media.

After finishing her internship with KLFY, here is what she had to say, on her Instagram about her experience.