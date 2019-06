KLFY’s very own Lora Lavigne is currently competing in the Miss Louisiana Pageant. She’s been in Monroe all week participating in community service projects, and she officially began competing last night. The next Miss Louisiana will be crowned on Saturday night. KLFY is sending the best of luck to you Lora!

