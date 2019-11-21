Kitchen fire causes heavy damage in Lafayette apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette apartment complex is now vacant after a fire on Wednesday.

Crews were called out to the blaze in the 200 block of Cougar Ridge Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.



Firefighters extinguished the flames, but because of heavy fire and water damage, the entire eight-unit complex had to be evacuated.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen of one of the units, where a pot was left unattended.

Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan says this is the second fire this week that started from an unattended pot on the stove.