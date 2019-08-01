Kicking Off August with Typical Summer Weather for Acadiana

Typical summer weather is back for Acadiana on this first day of August. The morning is warm and humid with a few areas of dense fog but there are no showers or storms in the area. Rain chances should remain low with pop up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. After a sunny morning, skies will turn partly cloudy as temperatures climb near 90°. The hottest part of the day will feel closer to the low 100s because of the muggy air mass. We expect more of the same on Friday too.