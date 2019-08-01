Kicking Off August with Typical Summer Weather for Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Ragin' Cajun football enters year number No. 2 under head coach Billy Napier and today, 110 football players reported for fall camp. Over the next month, the team will practice with the simple goal of getting better every day. The season opens on August 31 in New Orleans, when the Cajuns face off with Mississippi State. And with all the heartbreak, the Cajun Nation has gone through over the past few months, Coach Billy Napier said he believes this can help uplift our community.

"I think it is one of the great things about sports, how the university community and the athletics teams are intertwined with the community," Napier said. "This place is unique because that's magnified 10 times."