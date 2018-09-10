Local

Kenner Nike Ban

The boycott of Nike products appeared to reach Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn. He ordered that playground booster clubs not to wear or buy any Nike products. The memo first posted on Facebook cause a social media firestorm before it drew he rebuke of a least one Kenner council man it's unclear what led up the memo, but it came out shortly after Nike ad that features Colin Kaepernick the first NFL player to kneel before the national anthem. 

 

 

 

 

