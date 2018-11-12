Stroller-pushing dad falls short at world record win during Lafayette half-marathon Video

A Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran achieved a goal he had been working on for years and a runner who has set two world records with his children ran into Lafayette.

News Ten Katie Easter shares their stories.

A young father returns to Lafayette and runs into a new world record.

34 year old Calum Neff is a two time Guiness world record holder.

Saturday he ran a 10k pushing his third child in a stroller.

"Today was extra special. I ran this race 30 years ago. I just wanted to bring my kids across and share that experience."

As the time passed so did the world record.

Neff missed it by a minute.

"If anyone knows anything about running with a stroller, it's that they become sails. But as long as my kids want to go with me, I'll keep pushing them."

And in Carencro, a 68-year -old Marine Vietnam veteran earned his black belt in Tae-Kwon-Do

"You don't realize it at first, all the years you train for it then next thing you know, you're here."

What started as a simple hobby has now became a passion.

"It grew on me and i just like it so much."

Training hasn't always been easy for Ray.

"I began getting some pains that most old people do, but i pushed through because there's some things you have to do to progress."

"He persued something that most people never accomplish, one of the most common questions is how long does it take."

Ray says even as a a 70-year-old man he will continue to challenge himself, train, and set new goals.