Kaplan truck stolen, recovered with the help of social media

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) - Officers with the Kaplan Police Department, along with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, made several arrests in connection with a stolen vehicle Monday. The vehicle was recovered and returned to its owners.

Gary Sellers Junior, Sage Suire, Michael Shockley Junior and Joshua Rogers are all facing charges in the case.

All of the suspect were arrested and are currently in the Kaplan Police Department jail.

On North Wilson Avenue in Kaplan, the truck was stolen out of the driveway early Monday morning.

"Yesterday morning, at approximately 4:30, my daughter-in-law heard a noise, and she went to the window and saw our truck being driven off, so she panicked," Lee Ann Hines, who owns the truck, said/ "They went outside. She hollered. She called the cops."

The power of social media... Hines posted the picture of her truck on Facebook asking for help in finding it.

"We placed it on social media," explained Hines. "We had over 1,100 hits which we are so thankful for and grateful for, and we had a tip that came in due to social media. Somebody had seen our post."

Hines says five hours later, police recovered her vehicle.

Irvin Cates, Captain with the Kaplan Police Department said, "The truck was located behind a residence belonging to Joshua Rogers, so we recovered the truck, but all the contents was missing."

The truck was found on Sidney Gautreaux Road, about 10 miles from where it was stolen.

"When we spoke to Joshua Rogers... he's friends with the gentleman that's believed to have stolen the truck. He said when he got home, there was three subjects," Cates said. "They were walking away from his house, and they told him that the stolen truck was behind his house.

"It's so heartbreaking to know that you can't even park a own vehicle in your yard without being safe, without having security cameras to be able to see who's going into that vehicle," Hines said.

The four men arrested except for Joshua Rogers denied knowing anything about the stolen truck.

