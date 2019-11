KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — Kaplan Police officers are hoping to influence the future generations with a special “Cookies with Cops” event on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The event will be held at the Kaplan Police Department from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and children ages 1-10 are invited to attend. Children will be able to have cookies and milk with their local law enforcement officers, participate in coloring activities and even receive a gift while supplies last.