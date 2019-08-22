Kaplan PD make narcotics arrest near elementary school

KAPLAN, La.- Officers with the Kaplan Police Department conducted a narcotics investigation near the Kaplan Elementary School, in the early morning, on Thursday.

Damien Benoit of Gueydan (Photo: Kaplan PD)

Jessica Lejeune-Greene of Gueydan (Photo: Kaplan PD)

Two subjects were found on the roadway between the school and the softball fields.

Upon investigation it was found that the two were in possession of several narcotics and paraphernalia.

Damien Benoit of Gueydan and Jessica Lejeune-Greene of Gueydan, were both arrested for multiple narcotic infractions as well as Benoit being charged with several traffic violations.

Benoit was charged with possession of schedule I narcotic (heroin), possession of schedule II narcotic (crystal meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics in a school zone and several traffic infractions.

Greene is charged with possession of schedule I narcotic (heroin), possession of a schedule II narcotic (oxycodone), and possession of a narcotic in a school zone.

Both are currently being held at the Kaplan Police Department Jail.